With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Jimmy Garoppolo a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

Garoppolo has rushed for 19 yards on 12 carries (6.3 yards per game) on the ground this year.

In three games, Garoppolo has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 20 26 200 2 1 9 11 0 Week 2 @Bills 16 24 185 1 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 28 44 324 2 3 2 7 0

