Jimmy Garoppolo will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Garoppolo leads Las Vegas with 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) and a 68.1% completion rate (64-for-94). Garoppolo has tallied five TD passes and six interceptions. On 12 carries, Garoppolo has run for 19 yards, and averaging 6.3 rushing yards per game.

Garoppolo vs. the Packers

Garoppolo vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 194 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 194 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Green Bay in 2023.

The 197.3 passing yards the Packers concede per contest makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense is third in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (four total passing TDs).

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 238.5 (-115)

238.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Garoppolo Passing Insights

Garoppolo has finished above his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Raiders, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.7% of the time while running 39.3%.

Garoppolo is No. 7 in the NFL averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (709 total yards passing).

Garoppolo has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 71.4% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Garoppolo has attempted 12 passes in the red zone (31.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Jimmy Garoppolo Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Garoppolo Rushing Insights

Garoppolo has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in three opportunities this season.

In three games this season, Garoppolo has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone carries for 11.8% of the team share (his team runs on 44.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Garoppolo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 28-for-44 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-24 / 185 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 20-for-26 / 200 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

