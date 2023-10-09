Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Garoppolo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Trying to find Garoppolo's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Garoppolo's season stats include 709 passing yards (236.3 per game). He is 64-for-94 (68.1%), with five touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 12 carries for 19 yards.
Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Raiders vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Garoppolo 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|64
|94
|68.1%
|709
|5
|6
|7.5
|12
|19
|0
Garoppolo Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|20
|26
|200
|2
|1
|9
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|16
|24
|185
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|28
|44
|324
|2
|3
|2
|7
|0
