Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has a tough matchup in Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 197.3 per game.

Meyers has hauled in 199 receiving yards (after 18 grabs) and two TDs. He has been targeted 26 times, and posts 66.3 yards per game.

Meyers vs. the Packers

Meyers vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The Packers surrender 197.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have scored four touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is third in the league in that category.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-128)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Meyers has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has been targeted on 26 of his team's 133 passing attempts this season (19.5% target share).

He has been targeted 26 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (60th in NFL).

In one of three games this season, Meyers has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 28.6% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Meyers (six red zone targets) has been targeted 28.6% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 9 REC / 81 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

