With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Hunter Renfrow a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow's stat line displays five catches for 52 yards. He puts up 17.3 yards per game, having been targeted seven times.

Having played three games this year, Renfrow has not had a TD reception.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0

