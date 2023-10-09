Will Davante Adams Score a Touchdown Against the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5?
In the Week 5 tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Davante Adams find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Adams has 33 receptions (50 targets) and a team-best 397 yards receiving (99.3 per game) plus three TDs.
- In two of four games this year, Adams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.
Davante Adams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
