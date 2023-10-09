Will Davante Adams Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Davante Adams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 5. Looking for Adams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Adams has been targeted 50 times, with season stats of 397 yards on 33 receptions (12.0 per catch) and three TDs.
Davante Adams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Adams 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|50
|33
|397
|72
|3
|12.0
Adams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
