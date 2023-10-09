Davante Adams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 5. Looking for Adams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Adams has been targeted 50 times, with season stats of 397 yards on 33 receptions (12.0 per catch) and three TDs.

Keep an eye on Adams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Davante Adams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Raiders.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Adams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 50 33 397 72 3 12.0

Adams Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0

Rep Davante Adams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.