When Austin Hooper takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 5 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has 51 yards receiving on four receptions (five targets), averaging 17 yards per game.

Hooper does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0

