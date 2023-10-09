Austin Hooper will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hooper's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 51 yards (and an average of 17 per game).

Hooper vs. the Packers

Hooper vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The Packers allow 197.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have put up four touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Hooper has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Hooper has received 3.8% of his team's 133 passing attempts this season (five targets).

He has been targeted five times this season, averaging 10.2 yards per target.

Hooper, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.