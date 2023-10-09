The San Francisco 49ers are +450 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire league as of October 9.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -699

-699 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +450

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+450), the 49ers are best in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the 49ers' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 13th-smallest change.

The 49ers have an 18.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco's record against the spread is 4-0-1.

This season, three of the 49ers' five games have gone over the point total.

The 49ers have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (third-best with 402.6 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 266.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 33.4 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 13.6 points allowed per game) this season.

49ers Impact Players

In five games, Christian McCaffrey has run for 510 yards (102.0 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, McCaffrey has 20 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Brock Purdy has passed for 1,271 yards (254.2 per game), completing 72.1%, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in five games.

Also, Purdy has rushed for 24 yards and two scores.

In five games, Deebo Samuel has 20 catches for 302 yards (60.4 per game) and one score.

Brandon Aiyuk has 21 catches for 378 yards (94.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In five games for the 49ers, Fred Warner has amassed 2.0 sacks and 3.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +5000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +30000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys W 42-10 +1200 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +2500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +650 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +15000 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.