Jauan Jennings was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers play the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Jennings' stats can be found below.

In the air, Jennings has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 82 yards on four receptions (20.5 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Jennings' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jauan Jennings Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shin

The 49ers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Deebo Samuel (LP/ribs): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jennings 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 82 20 0 20.5

Jennings Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0

Rep Jauan Jennings and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.