Will Elijah Mitchell Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Mitchell has rushed for 52 yards on 16 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and has three catches (four targets) for two yards.
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The 49ers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Christian McCaffrey (DNP/nir - rest): 80 Rush Att; 459 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 18 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|16
|52
|0
|3.3
|4
|3
|2
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|11
|42
|0
|3
|2
|0
