Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Samuel's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 5, Samuel has 17 receptions for 247 yards -- 14.5 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus 11 carries for 54 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.

Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The 49ers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jauan Jennings (LP/shin): 4 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 17 247 141 1 14.5

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0

