Will Christian McCaffrey Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out McCaffrey's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 5, McCaffrey has 80 carries for 459 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 18 receptions (21 targets) for 141 yards.
Keep an eye on McCaffrey's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The 49ers have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Elijah Mitchell (DNP/knee): 16 Rush Att; 52 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
McCaffrey 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|80
|459
|6
|5.7
|21
|18
|141
|1
McCaffrey Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
Rep Christian McCaffrey and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.