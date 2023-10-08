Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out McCaffrey's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 5, McCaffrey has 80 carries for 459 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 18 receptions (21 targets) for 141 yards.

Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The 49ers have one other running back on the injury report this week: Elijah Mitchell (DNP/knee): 16 Rush Att; 52 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCaffrey 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 80 459 6 5.7 21 18 141 1

McCaffrey Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1

