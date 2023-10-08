The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) are favored by 3.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The over/under has been set at 45.

The betting trends and insights for the 49ers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cowboys can be found in this article before they meet the 49ers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Dallas Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-3.5) 45 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-3.5) 45 -186 +156 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

San Francisco vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

49ers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

San Francisco has covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-1) this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

Two of San Francisco's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Dallas' record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.

A pair of Dallas four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.