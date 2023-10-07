Looking to see how the five games with Sun Belt teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Week 6 Sun Belt Results

NC State 48 Marshall 41

Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)

NC State (-6.5) Pregame Total: 44.5

NC State Leaders

Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)

MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marshall Leaders

Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)

Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC State Marshall 401 Total Yards 419 265 Passing Yards 315 136 Rushing Yards 104 3 Turnovers 3

Louisiana 34 Texas State 30

Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-1)

Louisiana (-1) Pregame Total: 66.5

Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Robert Williams (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas State Leaders

Passing: TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD)

Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Joey Hobert (9 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisiana Texas State 423 Total Yards 530 205 Passing Yards 326 218 Rushing Yards 204 2 Turnovers 2

Troy 37 Arkansas State 3

Pregame Favorite: Troy (-15.5)

Troy (-15.5) Pregame Total: 52.5

Troy Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs)

Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Deshon Stoudemire (5 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)

Arkansas State Leaders

Passing: Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS)

Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS) Receiving: Jeff Foreman (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Troy Arkansas State 587 Total Yards 203 236 Passing Yards 156 351 Rushing Yards 47 1 Turnovers 0

Old Dominion 17 Southern Miss 13

Pregame Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)

Southern Miss (-2.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

Old Dominion Leaders

Passing: Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS)

Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS) Receiving: Ahmarian Granger (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS)

Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Jakarius Caston (11 TAR, 5 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Old Dominion 276 Total Yards 337 166 Passing Yards 194 110 Rushing Yards 143 1 Turnovers 0

South Alabama 55 UL Monroe 7

Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)

South Alabama (-10.5) Pregame Total: 50.5

South Alabama Leaders

Passing: Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caullin Lacy (9 TAR, 7 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

Passing: Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS)

Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Tyrone Howell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UL Monroe South Alabama 250 Total Yards 589 112 Passing Yards 387 138 Rushing Yards 202 2 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

