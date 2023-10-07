Week 6 CAA Scores & Results
Looking to see how the five games featuring CAA teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
William & Mary vs. Virginia | Campbell vs. Hampton | Maine vs. Richmond | Villanova vs. NC A&T
Week 6 CAA Results
Virginia 27 William & Mary 13
- Pregame Favorite: Virginia (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 41.5
Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS)
- Receiving: Malik Washington (10 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
William & Mary Leaders
- Passing: Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Sean McElwain (4 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Virginia
|William & Mary
|453
|Total Yards
|219
|232
|Passing Yards
|72
|221
|Rushing Yards
|147
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Campbell 30 Hampton 27
Campbell Leaders
- Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (14-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Chris McKay Jr. (8 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chaney Fitzgerald (5 TAR, 4 REC, 107 YDS)
Hampton Leaders
- Passing: Christofer Zellous (14-for-28, 147 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Darran Butts (17 ATT, 124 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dorrian Moultrie (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Hampton
|Campbell
|391
|Total Yards
|440
|147
|Passing Yards
|238
|244
|Rushing Yards
|202
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Richmond 42 Maine 31
- Pregame Favorite: Richmond (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Richmond Leaders
- Passing: Camden Coleman (25-for-36, 365 YDS, 6 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (8 TAR, 8 REC, 113 YDS, 3 TDs)
Maine Leaders
- Passing: Derek Robertson (18-for-25, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Tristen Kenan (1 ATT, 15 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 169 YDS, 3 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Richmond
|Maine
|487
|Total Yards
|421
|391
|Passing Yards
|410
|96
|Rushing Yards
|11
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Villanova 37 NC A&T 14
- Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (16-for-23, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: DeeWil Barlee (16 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (7 TAR, 6 REC, 158 YDS, 2 TDs)
NC A&T Leaders
- Passing: Kevin White (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kenji Christian (11 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Nicholas Dobson (5 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|NC A&T
|Villanova
|172
|Total Yards
|537
|64
|Passing Yards
|289
|108
|Rushing Yards
|248
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's CAA Games
Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kessler Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Meade Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
