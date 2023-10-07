As of October 7 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +25000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Raiders lower (29th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (26th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Raiders have had the fourth-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the start to +25000.

The implied probability of the Raiders winning the Super Bowl, based on their +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Raiders have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Raiders are averaging 281.8 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 18th defensively with 337 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders are compiling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 24th, allowing 25.3 points per contest.

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 33 receptions for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 per game), completing 68.1%, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

Josh Jacobs has run for 166 yards (41.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Jakobi Meyers has 18 receptions for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Maxx Crosby has been wreaking havoc on defense, amassing 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Raiders.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +700 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2200 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +12500 7 October 22 @ Bears - +30000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +20000 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1100 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2200 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

