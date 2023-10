In one of the many exciting matchups on the lacrosse slate on Saturday, and square off in a Lacrosse match.

Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!

Lacrosse Streaming Live Today

Watch Lacrosse: Women's Super Sixes: India vs. Kenya

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lacrosse: Women's Super Sixes: USA vs. Haudenosaune

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lacrosse: Women's Super Sixes: Canada vs. Haiti

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lacrosse: Women's Super Sixes: Kenya vs. Haudenosaune

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lacrosse: Women's Super Sixes: India vs. Haiti

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lacrosse: Women's Super Sixes: Canada vs. USA

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!