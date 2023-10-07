Emiliano Grillo will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Grillo at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Grillo has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Grillo has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Grillo will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -4 279 1 20 3 6 $3.9M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Grillo has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

Grillo made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Grillo finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Grillo has played i the last year (7,336 yards) is 125 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship was below average, putting him in the seventh percentile of the field.

Grillo shot better than just 0% of the field at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Grillo failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Grillo carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Grillo's seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the field average (9.5).

In that last tournament, Grillo's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.8).

Grillo finished the TOUR Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Grillo carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.3.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.