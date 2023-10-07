Currently the San Francisco 49ers have the best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +500.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the 49ers higher (best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

The 49ers have experienced the 12th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1000 at the start of the season to +500.

The 49ers have a 16.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco is 3-0-1 against the spread this year.

San Francisco has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

The 49ers have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank second-best in total offense (398 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 31.3 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 14.5 points allowed per game) this year.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has run for 459 yards (114.8 per game) and six TDs in four games.

In the passing game, McCaffrey has one touchdown, with 18 receptions for 141 yards.

Brock Purdy has passed for 1,019 yards (254.8 per game), completing 72.3%, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

In addition, Purdy has run for 24 yards and two scores.

Brandon Aiyuk has 17 catches for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel has scored one time, hauling in 17 balls for 247 yards (61.8 per game).

Fred Warner has registered 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in four games for the 49ers.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +20000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +75000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +900 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +75000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +15000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.