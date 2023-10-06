Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nye County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nye County, Nevada has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Nye County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Pahrump Valley High School at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
