If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lyon County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Lyon County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Silver Stage High School at West Wendover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: West Wendover, NV

West Wendover, NV Conference: 2A Northern

2A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowry High School at Fernley High School