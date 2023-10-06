If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lyon County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Lyon County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

    Silver Stage High School at West Wendover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: West Wendover, NV
    • Conference: 2A Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lowry High School at Fernley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
    • Location: Fernley, NV
    • Conference: 3A Northern - East
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

