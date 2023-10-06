Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Elko County, Nevada this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Silver Stage High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
