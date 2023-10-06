Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Carson City County, Nevada, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Carson City County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Carson High School at Galena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.