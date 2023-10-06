The San Francisco 49ers are +500 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of October 6.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the 49ers higher (best in the league) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the 49ers' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 12th-smallest change.

With odds of +500, the 49ers have been given a 16.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has covered the spread three times in four games.

San Francisco has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The 49ers have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

San Francisco has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (second-best with 398 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 284.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 31.3 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 14.5 points allowed per game) this year.

49ers Impact Players

In four games, Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 459 yards (114.8 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, McCaffrey has one touchdown, with 18 receptions for 141 yards.

Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,019 yards (254.8 per game), completing 72.3%, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Purdy has scored two TDs and accumulated 24 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk has 17 catches for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In four games, Deebo Samuel has 17 receptions for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one score.

Fred Warner has compiled 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in four games for the 49ers.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +20000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +75000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +900 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +75000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +15000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

