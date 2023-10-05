Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Washoe County, Nevada this week? We have the information here.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Edward C. Reed High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
McQueen High School at Damonte Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson High School at Galena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
