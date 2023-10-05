The Las Vegas Raiders right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +25000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+25000), the Raiders are 29th in the NFL. They are one spot higher than that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Raiders have had the fourth-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +25000.

The Raiders have a 0.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Raiders have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

On offense, the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL with 281.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in total defense (337 yards allowed per contest).

The Raiders rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game) this season.

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 33 receptions for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 per game), completing 68.1%, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

In four games, Josh Jacobs has rushed for 166 yards (41.5 per game) and one score.

In three games, Jakobi Meyers has 18 receptions for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two scores.

In four games for the Raiders, Maxx Crosby has recorded 4.0 sacks and 4.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +700 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2200 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +12500 7 October 22 @ Bears - +50000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +20000 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1100 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2200 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

