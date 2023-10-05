Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Clark County, Nevada this week, we've got the information here.
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Desert Pines High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 5
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mojave High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Silverado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at Desert Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Springs High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Lutheran High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basic High School at Ed W. Clark High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Bonanza High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arbor View High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Vegas High School at Sierra Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Democracy Prep at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley Christian School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Panaca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pahrump Valley High School at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mead Christian Academy at White Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6
- Location: Ely, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
