If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Clark County, Nevada this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Desert Pines High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 5

6:00 PM PT on October 5 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mojave High School at Cheyenne High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Valley High School at Foothill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Silverado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Desert Oasis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Springs High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Lutheran High School at Durango High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Sol High School at Pinecrest Academy Cadence

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Basic High School at Ed W. Clark High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Bonanza High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Arbor View High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Las Vegas High School at Sierra Vista High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 6

6:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Democracy Prep at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Boulder City, NV

Boulder City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Valley Christian School at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Panaca, NV

Panaca, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Pahrump Valley High School at Moapa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 6

7:00 PM PT on October 6 Location: Overton, NV

Overton, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mead Christian Academy at White Pine High School