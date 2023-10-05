The San Francisco 49ers right now have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +500.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+500), the 49ers are best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

The 49ers' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1000 at the start of the season to +500, the 12th-smallest change among all teams.

The 49ers have a 16.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco's record against the spread is 3-0-1.

Two 49ers games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The 49ers have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank second-best in total offense (398 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has run for 459 yards (114.8 per game) and six TDs in four games.

Also, McCaffrey has 18 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown.

In four games, Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,019 yards (254.8 per game), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 72.3%.

On the ground, Purdy has scored two TDs and accumulated 24 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk has 17 receptions for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In four games, Deebo Samuel has 17 catches for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one score.

On defense, Fred Warner has helped lead the way with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in four games.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +20000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +75000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +900 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +75000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

