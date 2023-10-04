As of October 4 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +25000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Raiders are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (29th in league) than their computer ranking (28th).

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Raiders winning the Super Bowl, based on their +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas hasn won once against the spread this season.

One Raiders game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Raiders are totaling 281.8 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 337 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders are totaling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 24th, allowing 25.3 points per contest.

Raiders Impact Players

In four games, Davante Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs.

In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.

On the ground, Josh Jacobs has scored one touchdown and gained 166 yards (41.5 per game).

In three games, Jakobi Meyers has 18 receptions for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Maxx Crosby has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +700 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2200 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +12500 7 October 22 @ Bears - +50000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +20000 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1100 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2200 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.