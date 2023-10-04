The San Francisco 49ers are +500 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of October 4.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the 49ers higher (best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

The 49ers were +1000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +500, which is the 12th-smallest change in the entire league.

With odds of +500, the 49ers have been given a 16.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

San Francisco Betting Insights

Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-0-1 this season.

Two 49ers games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The 49ers have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

San Francisco has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank second-best in total offense (398 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

In four games, Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 459 yards (114.8 per game) and six TDs.

McCaffrey also has 18 receptions for 141 yards and one TD.

In four games, Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,019 yards (254.8 per game), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 72.3%.

Also, Purdy has rushed for 24 yards and two scores.

Brandon Aiyuk has 17 receptions for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In four games, Deebo Samuel has 17 receptions for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one score.

Fred Warner has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended for the 49ers.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +20000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +75000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +900 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +75000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.