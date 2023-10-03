Right now the San Francisco 49ers have the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +500.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The 49ers are one spot higher based on their Super Bowl odds (best in league) than their computer ranking (second-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the 49ers' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-smallest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the 49ers have a 16.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

San Francisco has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The 49ers have won all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

San Francisco has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in total offense (398 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey has six TDs and has gained 459 yards (114.8 per game).

McCaffrey also has 18 catches for 141 yards and one TD.

Brock Purdy has passed for 1,019 yards (254.8 per game), completing 72.3%, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Purdy has scored two TDs and gained 24 yards.

In three games, Brandon Aiyuk has 17 receptions for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel has scored one time, hauling in 17 balls for 247 yards (61.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the 49ers' Fred Warner has collected 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +20000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +75000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +900 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +75000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

