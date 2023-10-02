As of now the Las Vegas Raiders have the fourth-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +25000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Raiders lower (29th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (27th).

The Raiders have had the fourth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +8000 at the start of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of the Raiders winning the Super Bowl, based on their +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas has one win against the spread this year.

One of the Raiders' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Raiders are putting up 281.8 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 337 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense this year (25th in NFL), and they are surrendering 25.3 points per game (23rd) on the other side of the ball.

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), completing 68.1%, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

In four games, Josh Jacobs has run for 166 yards (41.5 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Jakobi Meyers has scored two times, hauling in 18 balls for 199 yards (66.3 per game).

Maxx Crosby has been causing chaos on defense, posting 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Raiders.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +700 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2200 5 October 9 Packers - +5000 6 October 15 Patriots - +10000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +50000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +15000 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1100 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2200 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +15000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET.