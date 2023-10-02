As of October 2, the San Francisco 49ers' odds to win the Super Bowl (+500) lead the NFL.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -649

-649 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The 49ers are best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+500), but only second-best according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the 49ers' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +500. Among all teams in the league, that is the 12th-smallest change.

The 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 16.7%.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has beaten the spread three times in four games.

San Francisco has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The 49ers have not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank second-best in total offense (398 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

In four games, Christian McCaffrey has run for 459 yards (114.8 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, McCaffrey has one touchdown, with 18 receptions for 141 yards.

In four games, Brock Purdy has passed for 1,019 yards (254.8 per game), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 72.3%.

On the ground, Purdy has scored two TDs and gained 24 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk has 17 catches for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 247 yards (61.8 per game).

On defense, Fred Warner has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in four games.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +8000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +15000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +75000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +900 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3000 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +5000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +5000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +75000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1400 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.