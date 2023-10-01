Wilmer Flores, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

In 61.1% of his games this year (77 of 126), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 22 games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Flores has an RBI in 40 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .279 AVG .289 .317 OBP .390 .461 SLG .557 19 XBH 26 9 HR 14 31 RBI 29 33/11 K/BB 30/30 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings