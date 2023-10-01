Wilmer Flores vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 61.1% of his games this year (77 of 126), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 22 games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has an RBI in 40 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.279
|AVG
|.289
|.317
|OBP
|.390
|.461
|SLG
|.557
|19
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|29
|33/11
|K/BB
|30/30
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
