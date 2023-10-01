Thairo Estrada vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .419 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- In 86 of 118 games this year (72.9%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (11.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 38 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|64
|.259
|AVG
|.283
|.294
|OBP
|.332
|.455
|SLG
|.390
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|23
|51/8
|K/BB
|69/14
|10
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Dodgers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.