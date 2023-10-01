The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

In 86 of 118 games this year (72.9%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (11.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven home a run in 38 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 64 .259 AVG .283 .294 OBP .332 .455 SLG .390 21 XBH 21 10 HR 4 26 RBI 23 51/8 K/BB 69/14 10 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings