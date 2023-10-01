Raiders vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) are listed as 5.5-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) in an AFC West matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 48.5 points.
Before the Chargers square off against the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-5.5)
|48.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-5.5)
|48.5
|-220
|+184
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has but one win versus the spread this season.
- The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
- One of Las Vegas' three games has gone over the point total.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once in three games this season.
- Out of Los Angeles' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
