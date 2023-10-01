The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) face a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Chargers and Raiders can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 5.5 48.5 -250 +200

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 48.5 combined points scored.

Las Vegas has a 44.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Raiders are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has an average point total of 49.8 in their contests this year, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread one time this season (1-2-0).

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Chargers vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 28.7 7 29 27 49.8 3 3 Raiders 15 29 25.7 22 44.3 0 3

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 43.5 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 23.0 25.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50.5 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.0 26.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

