AFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) square off on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Raiders Insights

The Raiders put up 15 points per game, 14 fewer than the Chargers give up (29).

The Raiders rack up 287.7 yards per game, 163 fewer yards than the 450.7 the Chargers give up.

This season Las Vegas rushes for 52 fewer yards per game (61.7) than Los Angeles allows (113.7).

The Raiders have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (4).

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders score 13.5 points per game away from home (1.5 less than their overall average), and concede 27 in road games (1.3 more than overall).

The Raiders' average yards gained in road games (250.5) is lower than their overall average (287.7). But their average yards allowed in away games (355) is higher than overall (347.7).

Las Vegas racks up 192.5 passing yards per game on the road (33.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 216.5 on the road (3.8 less than overall).

The Raiders' average yards rushing in away games (58) is lower than their overall average (61.7). But their average yards conceded in away games (138.5) is higher than overall (127.3).

On the road, the Raiders convert 44.4% of third downs and allow 50% to be converted. That's more than they convert (38.7%) and allow (46.2%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver W 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.