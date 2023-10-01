The Las Vegas Raiders have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1500

+1500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Raiders are 26th in the league. They are two spots below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Raiders' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-biggest change.

With odds of +15000, the Raiders have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this year.

One of the Raiders' three games this season has hit the over.

The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Raiders rank 23rd in total offense (287.7 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (347.7 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 24th with 25.7 points allowed per contest.

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 25 receptions for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.

Jakobi Meyers has 16 catches for 166 yards (83.0 per game) and two TDs in two games.

In three games, Josh Jacobs has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero scores.

As a key defensive contributor, the Raiders' Robert Spillane has amassed 28 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his three games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +900 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6000 6 October 15 Patriots - +8000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +40000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +12500 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.