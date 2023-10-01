Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Raiders are 26th in the league. They are two spots below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Raiders' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-biggest change.
- With odds of +15000, the Raiders have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this year.
- One of the Raiders' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Las Vegas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Raiders rank 23rd in total offense (287.7 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (347.7 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 24th with 25.7 points allowed per contest.
Raiders Impact Players
- Davante Adams has 25 receptions for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.
- In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.
- Jakobi Meyers has 16 catches for 166 yards (83.0 per game) and two TDs in two games.
- In three games, Josh Jacobs has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero scores.
- As a key defensive contributor, the Raiders' Robert Spillane has amassed 28 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his three games.
Raiders Player Futures
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|W 17-16
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|L 38-10
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|L 23-18
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6000
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
