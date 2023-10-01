The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) will face off against AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2), on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the outing.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Chargers' upcoming game versus the Raiders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have had the lead after the first quarter one time and been tied two times in three games this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Chargers have had the lead two times and been tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In all three games this season, the Raiders have been outscored by their opponent in the second quarter.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this year, the Raiders have been outscored in the third quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

The Chargers have lost the third quarter in one game this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is allowing seven points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Raiders vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been behind after the first half in all three games this season. They've gone 1-2 in those contests.

The Chargers have been winning after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Raiders have been outscored in the second half one time and won in the second half two times in three games this season.

The Chargers have won the second half in one game this season, been outscored in the second half in one game, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 13.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 14.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chargers or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.