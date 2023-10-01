The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.217 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 53 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (11.8%).

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 54 .289 AVG .195 .380 OBP .292 .486 SLG .422 19 XBH 20 4 HR 11 16 RBI 27 34/21 K/BB 63/23 0 SB 2

