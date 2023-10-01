Mike Yastrzemski vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.217 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 44 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 53 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (11.8%).
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|54
|.289
|AVG
|.195
|.380
|OBP
|.292
|.486
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|27
|34/21
|K/BB
|63/23
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.