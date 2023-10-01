LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 110 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 77 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has homered in 17 games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35 games this season (26.7%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|.247
|AVG
|.268
|.354
|OBP
|.394
|.412
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|29
|36/31
|K/BB
|59/45
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
