On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 110 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 77 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has homered in 17 games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 35 games this season (26.7%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 68 .247 AVG .268 .354 OBP .394 .412 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 7 HR 10 17 RBI 29 36/31 K/BB 59/45 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings