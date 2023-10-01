Joc Pederson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joc Pederson (hitting .115 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks while batting .234.
- In 54.6% of his games this year (65 of 119), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 38 games this year (31.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (51 of 119), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.231
|AVG
|.238
|.327
|OBP
|.369
|.393
|SLG
|.442
|13
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|29
|28/23
|K/BB
|60/34
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (11-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.