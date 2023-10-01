On Sunday, Joc Pederson (hitting .115 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks while batting .234.

In 54.6% of his games this year (65 of 119), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven in a run in 38 games this year (31.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.9% of his games this season (51 of 119), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .231 AVG .238 .327 OBP .369 .393 SLG .442 13 XBH 19 6 HR 9 22 RBI 29 28/23 K/BB 60/34 0 SB 0

