Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Check out Garoppolo's stats on this page.
Garoppolo's season stats include 709 passing yards (236.3 per game). He is 64-for-94 (68.1%), with five TD passes and six interceptions, and has 12 carries for 19 yards.
Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Garoppolo 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|64
|94
|68.1%
|709
|5
|6
|7.5
|12
|19
|0
Garoppolo Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|20
|26
|200
|2
|1
|9
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|16
|24
|185
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|28
|44
|324
|2
|3
|2
|7
|0
