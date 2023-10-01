Jauan Jennings did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Take a look at Jennings' stats below.

In the air, Jennings has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 82 yards on four receptions (20.5 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Jennings' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jauan Jennings Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shin

The 49ers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brandon Aiyuk (LP/shoulder): 11 Rec; 172 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Deebo Samuel (DNP/ribs): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jennings 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 82 20 0 20.5

Jennings Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0

Rep Jauan Jennings and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.