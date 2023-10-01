The Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) and San Francisco Giants (79-82) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.85 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.89 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Harrison is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this game.

Harrison has put together four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his six total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Kyle Harrison vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 1417 total hits and second in MLB play with 901 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are second in all of MLB with 248 home runs.

Harrison has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out two against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (11-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.89, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Bobby Miller vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 672 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1268 hits, 27th in baseball, with 172 home runs (19th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Giants one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

