Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Wilmer Flores and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Flores Stats

Flores has 115 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 41 walks and 60 RBI.

He's slashed .284/.355/.509 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Sep. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Padres Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 76 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.376/.421 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 25 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI (213 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .336/.414/.575 on the season.

Freeman has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 178 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 95 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .306/.408/.580 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.