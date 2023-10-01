Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Dodgers on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:50 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Wilmer Flores and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 115 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 41 walks and 60 RBI.
- He's slashed .284/.355/.509 on the season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 76 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .259/.376/.421 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 25
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI (213 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashed .336/.414/.575 on the season.
- Freeman has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has put up 178 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 95 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .306/.408/.580 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
