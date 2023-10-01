In the series rubber match on Sunday, October 1, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (79-82). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.89 ERA) vs Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 83, or 62.4%, of the 133 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 35-21 (62.5%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +75000 13th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

